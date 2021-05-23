As the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation looks at ways to fill an $8.1 billion funding gap for highway and bridge transportation, it is facing criticism from townships who say its efforts ignore funds for local roadways.
The Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors voiced this frustration before the new year in a letter to PennDOT, saying, “the state must provide a predictable, reliable, and dedicated method of funding for the entire transportation system.”
“We are disappointed that PennDOT’s Pathways Program focuses only on the state’s need for transportation funding and does not appear to recognize the partnership with local government or the need to fund the locally owned portion of Pennsylvania’s single transportation system. This is a critical error and must be addressed as PennDOT moves forward with this initiative,” they stated, while also criticizing PennDOT’s lack of outreach to the association.
As PennDOT now seeks public comment on its proposed plans until June 1, PSATS has encouraged its townships to make their voices heard. This includes through a tele-town hall meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, which is also open to the general public.
Windham Township Supervisor Gale Bowen believes part of the funding solution should include cuts within the agency, which he said they refuse to do, along with more efficient practices for handling projects and bringing in workers who can handle all aspects of a road project, like townships, instead of utilizing specialty crews.
“There’s an awful lot of waste in Harrisburg,” he said, “but nobody seems to want to bring it to light.”
To address the funding issue, PennDOT launched its Pathways initiative in November and through that, have created the Planning and Environmental Linkages Study. More than 4,000 comments have already been received through the effort.
In a hearing with state lawmakers late last month, PennDOT officials outlined a few initiatives they were looking to at least address highway and bridge maintenance, which they said are being especially impacted by larger amounts of traffic and heavy freight travel.
Nearly three-quarters of PennDOT funding comes from state and federal gasoline taxes. And although previous legislation to lift the cap from these taxes have generated an additional $2.4 billion, PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said it hasn’t been enough. By 2030, she projected this funding gap would grow to $12.57 billion annually.
“Allowing this funding gap to grow is no longer an option,” she told lawmakers. “Failing to take action would mean increasing repair costs. Delaying repair work would lead to additional costs in the future with the compounding effects of aging bridges, increasing demand and increasing construction costs.”
With gasoline taxes becoming less dependable due to more fuel efficient vehicles, emerging electric vehicle technology, and a drop off in travel due to COVID-19 over the past year, officials are turning to a variety of tolling options as a more reliable source of revenue.
The most immediate source could come through the tolling of bridges that have the potential to substantially disrupt traffic in the case of a repair or replacement.
Alternative Funding Office Director Kenneth McClain said the program has started with studies and technical reviews of nine candidate bridge projects.
Another option that, like bridge tolls, could be put in place in two to four years are managed lanes, or tolled lanes added to existing highways that provide drivers an option to get away from the heavier traffic. McClain said these work best in areas with periodic peak congestion that’s predictable. However, PennDOT has yet to explore this option more in depth at this time.
Other options reserved for further in the future include tolling congested areas to try an encourage alternate routes or use of mass transit in more urban areas to reduce the amount of traffic in one area, the tolling of corridors on interstates or expressways, and mileage-based user fees based on drivers’ odometer readings. McClain said these could be recorded during state inspections, and they have been studying their use in other states.
“We are starting to hear that some rural areas feel that it is not equitable to rural areas because rural users tend to travel further to get to their destinations than urban drivers,” McClain noted.
As a catch-all in the long-term, he said there could also be a generalized fee and tax increase.
“Because of the toll aspect or user fee aspect of many of these options … we are trying to quantify the impacts to secondary, tertiary roads and the communities along those diversionary routes; identifying those diversionary routes, coming up with and quantifying those impacts and ultimately mitigating those impacts,” he said. This consideration also includes the impact on low income individuals.
Bowen said PennDOT would be “cutting their own throats” with increasing tolls, which would drive people onto local roadways as an alternative and create more of a burden on the townships.
“Sooner or later these municipalities are going to have to raise their taxes and people just can’t afford that,” said Bowen, who added that a number of municipalities have lists of those who haven’t paid their taxes in three or four years.
He also noted that Windham Township’s Liquid Fuels funding, which is provided through the gasoline tax, has gone down 11% in the past two years, and there’s talks that it could go down another 3% to 4% next year. This is in addition to costs going up.
McClain stressed that the PEL is a living document and can continue to evolve from the input of the public.
PennDOT plans to review the PEL and incorporate comments into a finalized plan this summer, and then will take a look at potential projects for near- and medium-term funding solutions while further evaluating longer-term options in the fall and winter.
Those interested in weighing in on PennDOT’s funding gap by June 1 can call their hotline at (717) 325-6129 or email PennDOTPathways@pa.gov. For more information or to pre-register for Tuesday’s tele-town hall, visit www.penndot.gov/funding. The public can also call 855-756-7520 and use entry code extension 73539# to participate without pre-registering right before the meeting starts.
