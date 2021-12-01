PennDOT gears up for winter season

As PennDOT prepares for the winter season, District 3 will have enough operators to perform any winter services this year.
“Bradford County and District 3 have been able to fill the majority of their vacant positions and have no concerns with staffing going into the 2021-2022 winter season,” said Maggie Baker, the community relations coordinator for District 3.
Most positions are filled, but PennDOT is still accepting applications for CDL driver positions.
“As with all industries with CDL drivers, we are finding it more difficult to find additional help,” said Baker.
A job fair was held in Bradford County on Sept. 9 to give more opportunities for applicants to understand PennDOT operations.
“Interstates and expressways are PennDOT’s primary focus during winter events. The time it takes for a plow truck to pass by the same route depends upon how heavy the precipitation and traffic is on the roadway,” according to information provided by Baker. “The heavier the traffic or precipitation on the road, the longer the routes will take.”
Bradford County has over 1,800 snow-lane miles that are divided into 39 snow routes, which are covered by 39 snowplow trucks and operators will be scheduled for 12-hour shifts with one operator per truck during winter events.
PennDOT maintains nearly 40,000 miles or roads and 25,400 bridges statewide, which translates into nearly 95,600 snow-lane miles and District 3 maintains over 9,400 snow-lane miles within its nine counties.
For additional information on winter operations, people can review the Winter Services Guide, which is updated each year at https://www.dot.state.pa.us/public/PubsForms/Publications/PUB%20628.pdf.
For more information on winter operations visit: Winter Operations (penndot.gov).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.