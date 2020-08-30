The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is leaning on the creativity, problem solving, and strategic thinking skills of high school students as it looks at how to secure adequate transportation funding for the future.
It’s all part of the Fourth Annual PennDOT Innovations Challenge.
As students in ninth through 12th grades try to think of ways to close PennDOT’s revenue shortfall, they must do so without adding on gas taxes, tolls, or mileage-based user fees, according to officials.
“One of the goals of the Innovations Challenge is to open students’ minds to the possibility of a career in transportation, maybe even with PennDOT,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Students working on this project will engage in the very real challenge facing the industry – finding a sustainable solution to transportation funding challenges.”
Maintaining Pennsylvania’s state road systems largely relies on liquid fuels taxes, but transportation officials say they are becoming more and more unsustainable as vehicles become more fuel efficient and more electric cars hit the road – and especially now with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping more people at home. PennDOT needs an additional $5 billion per year to help maintain the 40,000 miles of roadways and 25,000 bridges it is responsible for.
Students have until Dec. 18 to submit their entries for the Innovations Challenge. Those who are interested can find more details about applying by visiting www.penndot.gov/innovation. Winners of the regional competitions will be invited to compete for the state championship.
“We appreciate the unique challenges faced by schools during the pandemic,” Gramian added. “Our educators are to be commended for encouraging the creative thinking needed for the Innovations Challenge.”
