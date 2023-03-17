HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking the public’s feedback on winter services through an online survey, which can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2023PDWinter.

“Our team works hard throughout the winter to keep us moving and keep us safe,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Through the survey, the public can share their comments, expectations, and perceptions which helps us review our operations and ways to enhance public information.”