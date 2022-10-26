Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPB) today announced the slate of Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania for 2022-2023. The new-to-Pennsylvania program seeks to build community stewards and civic leaders by inspiring, engaging, and empowering young Pennsylvanians to not only keep their communities clean and beautiful but also become ambassadors in their community for a shared vision of a clean and beautiful Pennsylvania.

The program, being administered by KPB, was recommended in the commonwealth’s litter action plan, announced by Governor Tom Wolf in November 2021. Students applied to the program and were chosen through a competitive application process.