The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will now offer a nonbinary gender designation on all identification cards, officials said Thursday.
Now, residents can choose between an “F” for female, “M” for male and an “X” for nonbinary.
“Our identity documents are critical to how we navigate the world, and having an affirming and accurate ID is critical for access to employment, healthcare, housing and so much more,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Offering equitable and inclusive services for all Pennsylvanians is central to PennDOT’s mission, and I’m proud that we’re taking this step.”
Pennsylvania is the 16th state to offer a nonbinary gender designation on its ID cards. Residents can select the option without the sign-off of a medical or social service provider.
Rafael Álvarez Febo, executive director for the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs, said the designation “is a very important step towards better serving all gender identities.”
“By removing barriers to make these changes, we are providing Pennsylvanians the agency to live their lives as their true selves,” he said. “Your state issued ID is quite possibly the most important identity document you use on a daily basis, it should reflect your truth.”
