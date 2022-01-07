With snow on the ground and significant winter weather forecasted for later in the week, PennDOT is reminding the public of some safe driving tips, with the most asserted tip being to avoid unnecessary travel whenever possible when facing uncertain weather conditions. Drivers are encouraged to take preventative measures, like:
• Always keeping at least half a tank of gas in their car
• Removing ice and snow from mirrors before driving
• Carrying winter travel emergency kits. PennDOT recommends including non-perishable food and water as well as warm clothes and blankets and a small shovel for snow clearing. Drivers should take into account the specific needs of their passengers and pack accordingly.
If drivers must drive in inclement weather, they are advised to:
• Make sure someone knows where you are going and your estimated time of arrival in case you run into an emergency.
• Remove all ice and snow from mirrors, the car hood, and car roof. Drivers can be held liable if debris from their car causes someone injury
• Carry a cellphone in case of emergency
• Drive slow and don’t use cruise control on snow-covered roads
• Remember that state law dictates that if using your windshield wipers, you must also have your headlights on
• Beware of roads that look wet but may actually be covered in black ice
• Use extra caution on bridges and ramps where ice can form without warning
• Do not pass plow trucks or get between plow trucks in a plow line
• Do not park your vehicle on snow emergency routes
If you do find yourself stranded, its better to stay with your vehicle until help arrives. Run the engine every hour or so, but make sure the pipeline is clear and keep the downwind window cracked open.
Snow SquallsSnow squalls are common and create whiteout conditions. They can also create treacherous travel conditions for drivers where roadways quickly become snow covered. If caught in a snow squall:
• Slow down gradually and drive at appropriate speeds for the conditions, keeping a large follow distance between vehicles
• Turn headlights on and use four-way flashers
• Stay in your lane
• Focus fully on the road, your full attention is required
• Use defroster and wipers to help keep windows and mirrors clear of snow
• Do not pass slow moving traffic
• Do not stop in the flow of traffic and only stop when you are safely far off the road or in a safe area.
PennDOT wanted to assure that District 3 has no staffing concerns for the coming winter season and will have road crews running around the clock when snow falls.
Motorists can check travel conditions statewide by visiting www.511PA.com, which provides weather forecasts, delay warnings, and traffic information 24 hours a day. For more information on emergency kit and emergency plans, citizens can visit ReadyPA.gov. For more driving tips and information visit penndot.gov/winter.
