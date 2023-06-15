MONTOURSVILLE — A state agency will present an upcoming career exposition to those interested in working in Lycoming and Sullivan counties.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will host a job fair on Friday, June 23 in Montoursville. Anyone interested in employment at PennDOT can venture to the Lycoming County Maintenance Office from 2 to 5 p.m.. The facility is located at 716 Jordan Avenue.
Recruiters will speak with attendees about current and future openings, especially for CDL operators. There will also be staff members on-hand to discuss permanent and seasonal employment. Laptops and staff can help attendees navigate through the new electronic application system.
In Lycoming County, current vacancies include: Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee, Transportation Equipment Operator A. Highway Maintenance Workers and Winter CDL Equipment Operators.
In Sullivan County, there are vacancies in the following positions: Transportation Equipment Operator A, Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee, Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic, Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic Trainee, Automotive Mechanic, and Winter CDL Equipment Operators.
Applicants interested in the Transportation Equipment Operator A and Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic position must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B with no restrictions. These positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.
On-the-spot applications will take place at the job fair as well. Applicants for the Transportation Equipment Operator A and Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic positions must bring their current CDL license.
For more information about the upcoming PennDOT job fair, people can call (570) 368-4281.
