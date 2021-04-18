PennDOT outlines detours for Route 199 project lane closure this week

Work continues on the Route 199 reconstruction project in the Valley this week, with a closure of the northbound lane of Spring Street, between North Lehigh Avenue and Cayuta Street, to begin Monday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, contractor Kriger Construction will continue work to improve drainage, sidewalks and curbing including ADA ramps, driveway adjustments, signage, and pavement markings.
A .87 mile detour will be in place for northbound traffic using Bradford Street and North Elmer Avenue. Heavy truck traffic will have a 7.7 mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 86.
Additional work being performed this week on the 2.6-mile project includes new inlets and drainage upgrades between Walnut and Lockhart streets in Athens and Sayre boroughs, along with utility relocations at various parts of the route.
PennDOT reminded motorists to expect alternating lane closures where this additional work is being performed.
The four-year, $16.4 million Route 199 upgrade project spans from the New York state border in Sayre Borough to just north of the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks in Athens Borough. Work began in September 2020 and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.
