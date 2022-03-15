A four-year reconstruction project continues this week on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens boroughs.
The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Route 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.
The week, the contractor will continue pipe placement and temporary paving operations between Pine Street and Vanderbilt Street in Athens Borough, weather permitting. The contractor will also be working on traffic signal upgrades at Pine, Lincoln, and Lockhart Streets.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in areas with alternating lane closures with flagging, and drive with caution through the work zone.
Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, four-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
