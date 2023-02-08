PennDOT, Partners Urge Designated Driving on Super Bowl Sunday

Pictured from left: Angela Bieber (Highway Safety Network), Deborah Erdman (Geisinger Medical Center) and Trooper Evanchick (Pennsylvania State Police) pose at the selfie station for an event at Mansfield University’s Alumni Hall Student Center on Monday. The event promoted safe and responsible driving during the upcoming Super Bowl.

 Photo provided by Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

MONTOURSVILLE – On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the Highway Safety Network, the Pennsylvania State Police and Geisinger Medical Center Trauma Unit joined at Mansfield University’s Alumni Hall Student Center to urge designated driving and responsible party hosting for this Sunday’s Super Bowl.

As part of the biggest one-day sporting event, Pennsylvania hosts a statewide Super Bowl impaired driving initiative, to reduce DUI crashes and fatalities. Materials, including non-alcoholic “mocktail” recipes from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board were distributed.