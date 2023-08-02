SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is preparing to conduct a sign project on a Sheshequin Township roadway.
During the week of Aug. 14, a PennDOT maintenance crew will install a stop sign on the northbound and southbound lanes of Sheshequin Road. Specifically, the project will take place at the road’s intersection with Bridge Street. The project will establish a four-way stop at the intersection.
