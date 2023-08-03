A state agency is preparing to oversee an inspection on a prominent piece of infrastructure within Bradford County next week.
An inspection will be conducted on a bridge located on Wyalusing-New Albany Road from Monday, Aug. 7 through Thursday, Aug. 10, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Specifically, there will be an under-bridge inspection using a crane on the bridge that carries the road over the North Branch Susquehanna River. Lane restrictions will impact both Wyalusing and Terry townships. SAI Consulting Engineers serves as the contractor for the bridge inspection project.
