PennDOT prepares for Bradford County job fair

TOWANDA — Anyone interested in pursuing state employment can visit an upcoming career event in Towanda.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will host a job fair from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Bradford County Maintenance Office at 340 York Ave.
Current open openings include the position of transportation equipment operator trainee. Applicants need a valid CDL permit on their first day of work, as well as a current medical examiner certificate.
“People can come in with their permit and then we help get them trained to get their CDL license,” said Jared McMicken, PennDOT’s Bradford County maintenance manager.
There’s also an opening for the transportation equipment operator A position, which requires a valid Pennsylvania CDL class A or B with no restrictions. Applications should bring their CDL license with them to the event.
Other positions include a welder and seasonal winter operators with CDLs. PennDOT seeks plow truck drivers interested in temporary winter work.
At the job fair, on-the-spot interviews will be held as staff members discuss employment opportunities.
“For us, the event is really important,” McMicken said. “We have quite a few vacancies here and as we move into winter services, we need to try to fill them so we can maintain the roads this winter.”
PennDOT’s Bradford County branch has needed around 15 workers for about a year and a half, according to McMicken. A contingency plan is in place if the positions are not filled.
He added that employment at PennDOT consists of mostly set hours, except for the occasional snow storm that requires maintenance.
“It’s rewarding working as a state employee,” McMicken said. “The good thing about state employee work is you get to be home with your family at night.”
He expressed that job fairs are a new way for PennDOT to recruit those seeking employment with state benefits. Officials have also conducted outreach at local schools to showcase future job opportunities to students.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
