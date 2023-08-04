PennDOT prepares for Bradford County job fair

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will host a job fair from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Bradford County Maintenance Office at 340 York Avenue in Towanda.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — Anyone interested in pursuing state employment can visit an upcoming career event in Towanda.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will host a job fair from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Bradford County Maintenance Office at 340 York Ave.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.