SULLIVAN COUNTY — Local residents of Sullivan County have the opportunity to meet with professionals and pursue career possibilities within the Commonwealth.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will host a job fair from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 at the Sullivan County Maintenance Office. The building’s address is 322 Park Street, Laporte, PA 18626. For more information on the event, people can call (570) 368-4281.
Attendees can speak with recruiters about current and future openings for CDL operators. They will also discuss permanent and seasonal employment possibilities. On-the-spot applications will also be accepted at the event. Laptops and staff will guide attendees through the electronic application system.
PennDOT vacancies include transportation equipment operator A, transportation equipment operator trainee, diesel and construction equipment mechanic, diesel and construction equipment mechanic trainee, and winter CDL equipment operators.
Applicants interested in the positions of transportation equipment operator A or diesel and construction equipment mechanic must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B with no restrictions. These positions also require a current medical examiner certificate. Applicants must bring their current CDL licenses as well.
