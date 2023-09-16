SULLIVAN COUNTY — Local residents of Sullivan County have the opportunity to meet with professionals and pursue career possibilities within the Commonwealth.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will host a job fair from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 at the Sullivan County Maintenance Office. The building’s address is 322 Park Street, Laporte, PA 18626. For more information on the event, people can call (570) 368-4281.