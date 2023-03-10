MONTOURSVILLE – In advance of the winter weather forecasted, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be pre-treating roadways in the District 3 region of Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties.

Anti-icing involves wetting the highway with salt brine before a storm’s arrival. The solution lowers the freezing point of water and slows or prevents ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.