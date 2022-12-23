With snow, freezing rain and extreme cold temperatures forecasted today, Thursday, December 22 into Saturday, December 24, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 3 is advising motorists in north central Pennsylvania to be aware of predicted conditions and limit travel if possible.

The department is prepared and has sufficient amounts of salt and anti-skid on hand. Crews will be treating roads in the region during the storm and until roads are clear.