WILMOT TOWNSHIP — After completing a $2.8 million embankment and road stabilization project on Route 187 just south of Sugar Run in Wilmot Township, PennDOT was reimbursed for 75% of the project costs by FEMA this week.
The 2018 flooding that occurred in mid August severely deteriorated the area that was stabilized. The project consisted of reconstructing part of Route 187, embankment stabilization and the replacement of guide rails and culverts. FEMA paid for a large portion of the project to combat the damages done by the flood and bring the area to better than pre-disaster conditions.
“All of the damages were caused by overland and waterway flooding which washed out the embankment, the roadway, guardrails and culverts,” a FEMA spokesperson said of the project.
“I am pleased that PennDOT has received a $2,105,361 grant from FEMA to resolve Bradford County’s embankment failures,” said U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA). “For too long, Bradford County residents have faced landslide risks and road closures. This funding will enable PennDOT to implement long-term solutions to keep communities safe. I will continue to push for infrastructure improvements in Bradford County and across Pennsylvania.”
The total cost of the project was $2,807,148.54.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.