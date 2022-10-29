Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that the Sullivan County Maintenance Organization, part of PennDOT’s District 3, reached a significant safety milestone.

On October 10, the Sullivan County Maintenance Organization reached 4,500 days (12 years and 8 months) without a disabling employee injury. This currently is the longest active streak of its kind in the department. A disabling injury is any injury that results in an employee missing one or more days of work.