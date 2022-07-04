As the summer heats up, road construction work continues in Bradford County and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) wishes to remind travelers of some road construction projects in the coming week.
Sayre and Athens
In Sayre and Athens beginning July 5 construction will resume on Route 199. The 2.6 mile project will include paving, drainage improvements, utility relocation, and sidewalk improvements. The construction will take place between the intersection with Front Street in Athens and the intersection with Interstate 86 in Sayre.
Route 199 (Main Street) will remain closed to northbound traffic between Vanderbilt Street and Lincoln Street in Athens. A northbound detour will use Orchard Street, Elmer Avenue, and Stevenson Street.
Route 199 (Keystone Avenue) will also be closed to northbound traffic between Woodworth Street and Stevenson Street in Sayre. A northbound detour will use Chemung Street, Elmer Avenue, and Stevenson Street.
Other projects such as traffic signal upgrades and utility relocations will also occur at various locations and motorists are advised to pay close attention and expect alternating lane closures and flagging at some locations. Delays and changing traffic patterns are expected during this construction.
Wyalusing Township
Motorists are advised that on June 6 a PennDOT maintenance crew will be replacing a pipe on Route 706 that will necessitate closing a portion of the road. The portion closed will be between Stoney Point Road and Cold Creek Road.
A detour using Route 1012 (Leisure Lake Road) and Route 1017 (Herrickville Road) will be in place. Construction is expected to only last one day, weather permitting.
Motorists can check conditions of major roadways by visiting 511PA.com or by calling 5-1-1.
