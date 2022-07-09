The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation wishes to remind Bradford County drivers to take care around PennDOT construction projects.
North Towanda
Yesterday the detour on Route 6 in North Towanda was lifted, allowing eastbound traffic to once again travel between Route 4001 and the Sugar Creek Bridge. Motorists are reminded that the work to install a center turning lane in that stretch of Route 6 will continue into late August.
Wyalusing Borough and Township
Motorists are advised that micro surfacing on Route 6 will begin Monday. The project will begin at the borough line and continue a quarter-mile past Sterling Hill Road. Motorists in the area should be aware of signage and flaggers near the project.
It’s estimated the micro surfacing will last two weeks weather permitting. Drivers should expect delays during this time.
Sayre and Athens
Construction on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens Boroughs continues. The 2.6 mile project is located north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens to the intersection of Interstate 17 in Sayre.
Kroger Construction will be paving, improving drainage, and relocating utilities throughout the week of July 11.
Route 199 will be closed to Northbound traffic between Vanderbilt Street and Lincoln Street. A northbound detour will use Orchard Street, Elmer Avenue, and Stevenson Street.
It will also be close to northbound traffic between Woodworth Street and Stevenson Street. A northbound detour will use Chemung Street, Elmer Avenue, and Stevenson Street.
Motorists should expect delays, be aware of changing traffic patterns and drive with caution.
Pennsylvania motorists can check conditions of major roadways by visiting 511.com or by dialing 5-1-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.