Pennsylvania drivers with accumulated points on their licenses or speeding tickets can avoid suspension by entering a new driving school.

The Driver Improvement School is a six-hour course that educates drivers on how to identify risky driving behavior and improve their driving habits, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Tuesday. The program aims to prevent future violations and crashes, according to PennDOT.

