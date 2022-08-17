Pennsylvania drivers with accumulated points on their licenses or speeding tickets can avoid suspension by entering a new driving school.
The Driver Improvement School is a six-hour course that educates drivers on how to identify risky driving behavior and improve their driving habits, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Tuesday. The program aims to prevent future violations and crashes, according to PennDOT.
Points on a driver’s license are assigned after being convicted of a violation. Once a driver’s record has been reduced below six points and for the second time, shows as many as six points or has a conviction for excessive speeding, that driver is required to attend a departmental hearing. The driver meets with a driver safety examiner to review their record and talk about the habits that led to the hearing. After the hearing, the driver will either serve a 15-day suspension or attending PennDOT’s DIS.
“This new training program offers people whose driving privileges are in jeopardy a chance to avoid losing their license,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “For many, losing the ability to legally operate a motor vehicle means not just a loss of mobility, but a loss of income and independence as well.”
Benefits can be obtained by drivers that complete the DIS. Drivers with records that have six points for the second time will have two points removed and avoid a 15-day suspension. Drivers with speeding convictions will avoid a 15-day suspension if they compete the school.
A 60-day suspension will be applied to drivers who either fail to complete or attend DIS.
For more information, visit the Driver Improvement School page on the Driver and Vehicle Services website.
