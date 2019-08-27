Last year’s Labor Day holiday resulted in 660 arrests for DUI and 80 crashes related to alcohol, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. In addition, there 13 alcohol-related fatalities and seven deaths that were drug related.
With Labor Day less than a week away, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania State Police are teaming up to try and reduce these statistics over the upcoming holiday weekend through a national impaired driving enforcement and education initiative that also involves local police agencies and other safety partners.
“Crashes involving DUI are entirely preventable,” said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards in a press release. “We are asking motorists to keep themselves, their passengers, and other motorists safe by designating a sober driver and not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”
As part of the initiative, PennDOT is sharing short video messages on its Facebook and Twitter from now through Aug. 30. There will also be roving police patrols and checkpoints through the holiday.
The initiative is funded by $4.7 million from funding that PennDOT receives from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“We can each do our part to keep the roads safe this holiday weekend by making sure to drive sober, buckle up, and minimize distractions while behind the wheel,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “Troopers will be out watching for aggressive and impaired drivers, so please celebrate responsibly.”
