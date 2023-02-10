HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania DUI Association, and AAA Mid-Atlantic held an event today at Chickie’s & Pete’s in South Philadelphia to remind football fans everywhere that if you’re heading out to a Super Bowl party, make sure you plan a designated driver to get you home safely.

“Safety is PennDOT’s most important priority,” said Acting PennDOT Executive Deputy Secretary Melissa Batula. “We want Eagles fans to enjoy their festivities this weekend, but we also want responsible drivers on our roads. If your celebration includes alcohol, plan ahead by designating a sober driver or arranging for alternate transportation.”