ALBA BOROUGH – Part of Route 3028/Windfall Road will be closed next week while the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation replaces deteriorating pipes between the intersections with Route 3027/Minnequa Road and Ayres Road.
According to PennDOT, a detour will be in place using Route 14 and Route 514 through Canton, Troy and Granville townships. Work should be completed on Friday, July 30, depending on the weather.
Those looking for information about state road construction and conditions can visit www.511PA.com.
