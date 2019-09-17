The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation wants the public to weigh in on its construction and maintenance services.
From now until Oct. 22, motorists will be able to share their thoughts through a survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/penndotroadwork.
“We and our private-sector partners work year-round on planning or executing transportation improvements,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards said. “This survey will help measure public expectations and identify educational opportunities.”
There are 16 questions in all designed to gauge public opinion on topics such as the distribution of information, quality of roads, experiences with reporting concerns, and how the travel information service 511PA is used.
