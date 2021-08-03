HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking motorists’ input on traffic safety and driving behaviors through its annual online Highway Safety Survey found at www.PennDOT.gov/Safety.
“Safety is our top priority and we value continued public engagement in making our roadways safer,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “The results from this annual survey help us gauge participants’ attitudes on highway safety, and potentially allow us to adjust our safety activities so we can further reduce crashes and fatalities.”
The survey is available on PennDOT’s website through Aug. 23 and should take about five minutes to complete. All responses, including the “comments” fields, are anonymous.
Nearly 8,000 people responded to last year’s survey, answering questions about safety habits such as seat belt use, impaired driving, speeding, and distracted driving. Notably, nearly 91% of respondents said they always wear a seat belt and approximately 88% said they never drive while impaired. When asked how often they choose to exceed the posted speed limit, nearly 84% of respondents said they speed at least some of the time.
“Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to react to changing traffic or road conditions,” said Gramian. “It puts you, your passengers, and others on the road at risk. Slow down, be safe.”
