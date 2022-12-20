The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has concluded its construction season for Bradford County and other areas within northeast Pennsylvania.

PennDOT District 3 engaged in three major construction projects in Bradford County in 2022. One project included the resurfacing and widening of 2.2 miles of Route 6 from Wonder View Lane to Sugar Creek in North Towanda Township. The project started in the spring and finished in the summer with a total cost of $2.4 million.