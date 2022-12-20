The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has concluded its construction season for Bradford County and other areas within northeast Pennsylvania.
PennDOT District 3 engaged in three major construction projects in Bradford County in 2022. One project included the resurfacing and widening of 2.2 miles of Route 6 from Wonder View Lane to Sugar Creek in North Towanda Township. The project started in the spring and finished in the summer with a total cost of $2.4 million.
Another project included the restoration of 1.4 miles of Route 14 from Windfall Road to Tennessee Gas Road in Alba Borough and Troy Township. That project also started in the spring and end in the summer. It’s total cost was $2.5 million.
PennDOT also reconstructed 2.6 miles of Route 199 from Satterlee Street to the New York state line in the boroughs of Athens and Sayre. Traffic signals and curb ramps were upgraded during construction. Traffic will be maintained via phased construction with lane restrictions and detours. The construction started in the fall of 2020 and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024. The total cost is around $16.5 million.
There were many other projects within PennDOT District 3 for the 2022 season. Other counties in the district include Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union.
PennDOT District 3 opened bids for 96 contracts totaling $241 million. There were 63 roadway work contracts and 27 bridge work contracts. Completed work included over 145 miles of paving, 516 miles of seal coating and 45 miles of micro-surfacing and high friction surface treatment. There was construction on 44 state-owned bridges by contractors or department forces. Workers replaced or rehabilitated 15 bridges and engaged in preservation work on 29 bridges. Department force crews also completed work on 10 small bridges.
“This was a monumental year for District 3,” District 3 Executive Eric High, P.E. said. “We opened the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project, began construction of the Southern Section, and received additional transportation funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which allowed our design unit to advance many projects, which will soon go into construction.”
PennDOT District 3 stated that limited resources were stretched by using in-house capabilities such as paving and bridge crews to complete work in 2022. Work also included nine embankment failure projects, seven of which were completed and two that will continue into 2023.
The federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law supported and accelerated many of the PennDOT construction projects.
BIL supplied around $39.8 million in additional funding that was allocated by PennDOT and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners in District 3 for the following:
• Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission received at least $13.8 million more;
• SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) received at least $19.9 million more and;
• Williamsport Area Transportation Study (WATS) received at least $6.1 million more.
