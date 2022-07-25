The next plan for viable long-term funding to support Pennsylvania’s highways and bridges may be twofold: a tax on delivered goods and a road use fee on traditional and electric vehicles.

After a state court killed the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s plan to toll nine bridges across the state, as The Center Square previously reported, other solutions are being tossed around to replace the state’s gas tax.

Anthony Hennen is a reporter for The Center Square. Previously, he worked for Philadelphia Weekly and the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal. He is managing editor of Expatalachians, a journalism project focused on the Appalachian region.