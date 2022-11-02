Pennsylvania lawmakers patted themselves on the back for lowering a corporate income tax, but a recent ranking shows the state’s business taxes are still a burden for businesses.

An annual ranking of state business tax climates by the Tax Foundation placed Pennsylvania at 33rd overall, echoing other economics rankings that show the state below average nationally and slipping one spot compared to last year’s rankings.

Anthony Hennen is a reporter for The Center Square. Previously, he worked for Philadelphia Weekly and the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal. He is managing editor of Expatalachians, a journalism project focused on the Appalachian region.