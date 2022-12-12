Pennsylvania advisory board warns of losing election workers

A voter steps from the voting booth after casting a ballot in the Pennsylvania primary in Philadelphia, Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

 AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Pennsylvania General Assembly will soon receive recommendations for changing election laws, and officials warn that the intense scrutiny on boards of elections could drive away workers if lawmakers don’t get it right.

The latest meeting of the Joint State Government Commission’s Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board on Thursday made some last-minute clarifications related to sections on drop boxes and voter registration dates, and emphasized the importance of workers in future elections.

