Pennsylvania advisory board warns of losing election workers

The Pennsylvania General Assembly will soon receive recommendations for changing election laws, and officials warn that the intense scrutiny on boards of elections could drive away workers if lawmakers don’t get it right.
The latest meeting of the Joint State Government Commission’s Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board on Thursday made some last-minute clarifications related to sections on drop boxes and voter registration dates, and emphasized the importance of workers in future elections.
“I believe that we’re nearing a very critical time in our history: if we don’t get this thing fixed now, we’re going to have serious issues with elections moving forward,” said Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz. “We are closer now to a problem than we ever were before. We’ve got to use common sense to approach legislation that is dealing with elections and figure out a way to make things happen.”
Kantz said he was hopeful that Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro and the Legislature would work together.
“We’ve got to get this resolved or we will not be able to hire election workers in the future,” he said.
Keeping election workers has been a national issue. One survey from March found that 20% of election workers said they’re likely to quit before the 2024 election, and burnout in Pennsylvania after the 2020 election led to a number of longtime workers leaving.
The advisory board aims to have its recommendations for clarifying and changing election laws released “before the end of December,” Yvonne Hursh, counsel for the commission, wrote in an email to The Center Square.
The board will recommend two separate voter registration dates, one for mail-in voting and another for in-person voting, due to concerns over delays coming from the postal service. Voter habits were a consideration for the dual deadlines as well.
“The reason I do feel strongly about having a separate in-person deadline is, we’ve seen the statistics over the years – the reality is there’s a significant percentage of voters who don’t think about voting until a week and a half, two weeks before Election Day. That’s just the reality,” said Deputy Secretary for Elections and Commissions Jonathan Marks.
The report will also recommend laws regulating mail-in ballot drop boxes and security, along with voter notifications and requirements surrounding undated mail-in ballots.
Board members were interested in a public release of the report sooner rather than later for the public and lawmakers to act upon.
“The mail-in ballots just are such a timely, timely issue that the sooner we can get this report with these recommendations out, the better,” Hursh said.
Previous meetings centered on improving existing problems, rather than offering a one-size-fits all solution to election issues, as The Center Square previously reported. Advisory board members expressed their satisfaction, if not a belief in solving all problems.
“The report definitely demonstrates a tremendous amount of exceptional work,” Philadelphia City Commissioner Lisa Deeley said.
Anthony Hennen is a reporter for The Center Square. Previously, he worked for Philadelphia Weekly and the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal. He is managing editor of Expatalachians, a journalism project focused on the Appalachian region.
