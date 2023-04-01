HARRISBURG – Governor Josh Shapiro announced that Norfolk Southern has completed their first $1 million in reimbursements to Pennsylvania fire departments, first responders, and Beaver County Hazmat. This initial $1 million from Norfolk Southern is part of the funding Governor Shapiro secured in reimbursements for equipment that was damaged or contaminated during the response and remediation to Norfolk Southern’s train derailment in East Palestine. Fire companies from Beaver, Lawrence, and Washington Counties responded to the derailment and the controlled vent and burn – and Governor Shapiro is working to ensure they receive any and all funding they need.

Governor Shapiro continues to deliver on his promise to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for any and all impacts to the Commonwealth. Last month, Governor Shapiro secured an initial commitment from Norfolk Southern to pay for millions in damages to Pennsylvania and impacted residents in Beaver and Lawrence Counties, including covering costs to local responders.