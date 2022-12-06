Pennsylvania announces broadband plan for how to spend almost $400 million

A rural telecommunication tower.

 The Center Square/Anthony Hennen

Pennsylvania is moving forward with expanding broadband across the commonwealth, and a new plan details how state officials will judge success.

The Pennsylvania Broadband Authority laid out its goals in a report, its focus on broadband infrastructure and availability, digital equity, device and tech access, and digital literacy.

