Pennsylvania attorney general urges EPA to act on 'forever chemicals'

Bensalem, Pennsylvania — Firefighting foam remains on the ground surface following a tanker truck accident.

 The Center Square/Jana Shea

Pennsylvania recently joined 16 other states in a push for federal action against “forever chemicals” in the environment.

In a letter sent last week, acting Attorney General Michelle Henry urged the Environmental Protection Agency to tighten reporting requirements for PFAS, chemicals that linger for long periods in the environment and in living beings.

