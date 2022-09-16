Pennsylvania Avenue reconstruction receives delay

WYSOX — Reconstruction on a major township roadway in Wysox will be delayed to next year.
The Pennsylvania Avenue Turnback Project will be extended to June 30, 2023. The Wysox supervisors made the announcement during their Wednesday meeting. The planned project will include remanufacturing of additional drainage, culverts and water control measures.
Township officials hoped that work would start around mid-September. However, contractors were short on time and state rules urge that any blacktop work be completed by Oct. 1, according to Township Manager/Zoning Officer Jon Kulick. Supervisors awarded the project bid to Sikora Brothers Paving, Inc. for approximately $609,731 during their July meeting.
“By the time they did their work to get ready to pave it and get everything done, it’s going to be passed the deadline that the state allows for blacktop to be put down,” Wysox Supervisor Bill Them explained.
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will cover the cost of the bid, Them noted.
“We had to delay our acceptance of the bid because it was substantially over the money that PennDOT allotted to us, so now we are getting that money from the state, but it won’t be done until next year,” he said.
The project is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Highway Transfer “Turnback” Program, which transfers state roads serving a local traffic purpose to local municipalities, according to PennDOT’s website.
“After the road is turned back to the municipality, PennDOT provides money to the municipality each year to cover the costs associated with maintaining the roadway at a rate of $4,000 per mile,” the website adds.
The supervisors also announced that they received ARPA fund last week totaling approximately $86,095.32.
