Pennsylvania Avenue reconstruction receives delay

During their Wednesday meeting, Wysox Township supervisors announced that the Pennsylvania Avenue reconstruction project will be delayed to June 30, 2023.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

WYSOX — Reconstruction on a major township roadway in Wysox will be delayed to next year.

The Pennsylvania Avenue Turnback Project will be extended to June 30, 2023. The Wysox supervisors made the announcement during their Wednesday meeting. The planned project will include remanufacturing of additional drainage, culverts and water control measures.

