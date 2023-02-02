HARRISBURG – The Shapiro Administration announced that the department received a more than $8.8 million increase in federal funding for food access for low-income seniors through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Pennsylvania will receive more than 17.6% of $50 million in American Rescue Plan grants the USDA awarded to 47 states to boost each state’s program in 2023 and 2024.

Based on the department’s recent performance, the USDA also increased the number of low-income senior Pennsylvanians the department can serve with Senior Food Boxes. The department will be able to provide an additional 4,000-plus seniors with nutritious food staples through the federally funded program. Pennsylvania received the largest increase among only 11 states receiving performance-based caseload bumps, raising the number of seniors to be served statewide from 36,218 to 40,225.