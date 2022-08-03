While snowmobiling is months away, Pennsylvania nonprofits are celebrating seven grants worth $955,000 to develop trails for the sport and all-terrain vehicles.

The largest grant – $444,100 – will go to Elk County Riders, Inc., and on Saturday they’re planning an event to celebrate the funding. The money will assist the development of the Byrnedale ATV Connector Trail in Jay Township in Elk County in northwest Pennsylvania.

