A measure that would let parents opt out of the state’s school masking policy advanced out of the Pennsylvania Senate Education Committee on Tuesday.
The bill, sponsored by Sens. Judy Ward, R-Hollidaysburg, and Doug Mastriano, R-Gettysburg, would require districts to offer opt-out forms to parents that “clearly state the child is not to be isolated, separated from classmates, or otherwise left out of participation in school activities.”
“That I even have to say this in Pennsylvania is mind blowing,” Mastriano said. “Parents are the only ones that can notice the day to day changes in their child and the effects that all day mask wearing can have on them. They know best.”
Senate Bill 846 comes after the Department of Health issued a statewide mask mandate for all public, private and parochial schools and child care centers starting Sept. 7 as a consequence of the delta variant sickening nearly 300% more children between mid-July and the end of August. This, after eight in 10 districts submitted health plans that didn’t require masks for students and staff.
The decision reversed months of promises from Gov. Tom Wolf and acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam that virus mitigation policies would remain under the purview of local school board leaders.
“The science is clear,” Wolf said of the mandate last month. “The delta variant is highly transmissible and dangerous to the unvaccinated, many of whom are children too young to receive the vaccine. Requiring masks in schools will keep our students safer and in the classroom, where we all want them to be.”
Mastriano cited studies that suggest masking policies do little to prevent transmission of COVID-19 while impacting children’s psychological and developmental health – from exacerbating breathing problems and learning disabilities to inducing anxiety.
Fourteen schoolchildren have died in Pennsylvania from COVID-19, Mastriano said, further pointing to the age group’s “resiliency.”
“Parents throughout our districts have echoed their concerns about the negative impacts of mask wearing on their children,” Ward said. “Parents know what their children are going through and parents can assess these risks and decide whether a mask is necessary for their children’s health and success in school.”
Democratic Chairwoman Lindsey Williams, D-Pittsburgh, questioned the data Mastriano and Ward relied upon for their bill. She also said parents, educators and medical professionals have expressed to her their support for universal masking as a way to protect children from the virus and keep schools open for in-person instruction.
“There’s a lot of risk I’m not willing to take with our kids,” she said. “Fourteen deaths is tragic. How many deaths does it take to change your mind on mask mandates?”
Mastriano reiterated that while all deaths are tragic, “heavy handed, draconian edicts” go too far.
“Where do you stop? This is overreach by the government and it’s time to let parents decide,” he said. “Parents know best – not any government official or bureaucrat.”
The bill now advances to the full Senate for consideration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.