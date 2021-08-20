Pennsylvania blood blanks short on donations

Pennsylvania blood banks continue facing pandemic-induced shortages as available donors stay home, state officials said this week.
Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson and directors from five major blood banks in the state urged healthy residents to donate as demand for blood outpaces 2019 levels by as much as 25%.
“Blood is essential for surgeries, traumatic injuries, cancer treatment and chronic illnesses, which is why it is so important for individuals to go to their local blood bank or find a blood drive near them and donate,” Johnson said. “An adequate supply of blood is essential to ensure Pennsylvanians have safe, continuous access to the highest quality of health care.”
Dr. John Nobiletti, medical director for the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region, said typical baseline need for blood donations, coupled with a rise in trauma patients and surgical procedures, is driving the increased demand.
The Red Cross, he said, supplies up to 40% of the nation’s blood supply. Hospitals use about 36,000 units of red blood cells daily for transfusions, surgeries and treatment of cancer and chronic illnesses.
“This is first time in recent history that all of the centers have come together for this important message,” Johnson said.
A lack of qualified phlebotomists also underlies the shortage, said Patrick Bradley, president and CEO of Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank. He said local organizations offer necessary training and education to fill this gap.
Residents age 16 and older who are in good health and weigh at least 120 pounds are eligible to donate, Johnson said. Banks are looking specifically for Type O negative blood because of its wide application in emergency situations, though all types are welcome from donors.
“We can no longer assume that blood will be there when it is needed, or that someone else will step up to donate it,” said Deanna Renaud, Executive Director for the Community Blood Bank of NWPA & WNY. “An adequate blood supply is the responsibility of everyone living in a community. Every donation matters.”
