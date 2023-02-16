HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (Authority) Executive Director Brandon Carson is asking Pennsylvanians to provide input on several questions related to the upcoming Pennsylvania Broadband Infrastructure Program guidelines and provide feedback by February 23, 2023. The program will provide a total of $200 million in grant funding through the U.S. Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund (CPF), targeting locations that do not currently have access to 25/3 Megabits per second reliable service. Pennsylvanians are encouraged to provide feedback on the definition of affordability; award amounts; match requirements; and the challenge period. Feedback can be provided online until Feb. 23, 2023.

“The Authority is excited to help bring high-speed internet access to Pennsylvanians,” said Executive Director Carson. “This crucial federal funding will help us close the digital divide in the Commonwealth. That’s why it’s important for Pennsylvanians to provide feedback on this new program so that our investments are as impactful as possible.”