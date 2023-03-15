HARRISBURG – The Shapiro Administration announced that the Department of General Services and Pennsylvania Capitol Police have completed the rollout of body camera technology for Capitol Police officers. The Department has used in-car dash camera technology since October 2016.
Creating safe places to live and work starts with making sure police departments are equipped with the right resources. This past week, Governor Shapiro unveiled his commonsense budget, which continues to support public safety by creating sustainable funding for the Pennsylvania State Police, invests in community violence prevention, and includes tax credits to help recruit and retain more police officers to fill staffing shortages. Read more about Governor Shapiro’s budget at shapirobudget.pa.gov.
“The Pennsylvania Capitol Police are always looking for ways to improve how we engage and interact with the communities we serve,” Department of General Services Acting Secretary Reggie McNeil said. “Everyone who works in or visits the Capitol Complex deserves a safe environment. The addition of body camera technology adds another layer of transparency, accountability, and safety for both the public and our officers.”
“The implementation of body cameras will ensure agency policies are being followed in interactions with the public and will help us identify areas where we can improve on carrying out our duties as officers,” Pennsylvania Capitol Police Superintendent Joseph Jacob said. “The PA Capitol Police will continue to work to ensure transparency and to strengthen the relationship between our officers and the community they serve. This body camera technology is a welcome addition to our available resources.”
The rollout of the body cameras began in mid-January and the Department recently completed the full implementation. Each officer will have a body camera unit individually assigned for more robust tracking and record keeping. The units will be integrated for seamless operation with in-car cameras. Installation of the upgraded vehicle equipment is currently underway and expected to be completed in early spring 2023.
About the Pennsylvania Capitol Police
The Pennsylvania Capitol Police is a nationally and domestically accredited law enforcement agency of more than 110 officers with full arrest powers investigating all reported crimes within its jurisdiction of state-owned properties and buildings in Harrisburg and Scranton. The force maintains a 24-hour/7-day week presence in Harrisburg, where they are responsible for ensuring the safety and well-being of those who work in and visit the Capitol Complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.