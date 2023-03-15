HARRISBURG – The Shapiro Administration announced that the Department of General Services and Pennsylvania Capitol Police have completed the rollout of body camera technology for Capitol Police officers. The Department has used in-car dash camera technology since October 2016.

Creating safe places to live and work starts with making sure police departments are equipped with the right resources. This past week, Governor Shapiro unveiled his commonsense budget, which continues to support public safety by creating sustainable funding for the Pennsylvania State Police, invests in community violence prevention, and includes tax credits to help recruit and retain more police officers to fill staffing shortages. Read more about Governor Shapiro’s budget at shapirobudget.pa.gov.