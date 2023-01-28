Waverly, N.Y. – Over 55 donors responded to the joint appeal from Valley United Presbyterian Church and the Catholic Community of the Epiphany with a total of $10,175 in support of the Pennsylvania Chow program. This Chow program serves families from Sayre, South Waverly and Athens with children enrolled in the local Head Start. It provides food to ensure their needs are met on weekends when free lunches are not available.

“The program has always benefited from strong community support including those who donate food through local food drives,” explained Presbyterian Church volunteer, Ann Goodwin. “However, there is always a need for cash donations to cover gaps in the donations or for special diets.”