Waverly, N.Y. – Over 55 donors responded to the joint appeal from Valley United Presbyterian Church and the Catholic Community of the Epiphany with a total of $10,175 in support of the Pennsylvania Chow program. This Chow program serves families from Sayre, South Waverly and Athens with children enrolled in the local Head Start. It provides food to ensure their needs are met on weekends when free lunches are not available.
“The program has always benefited from strong community support including those who donate food through local food drives,” explained Presbyterian Church volunteer, Ann Goodwin. “However, there is always a need for cash donations to cover gaps in the donations or for special diets.”
As Goodwin explained, the program has consistently served about 40 households each school year but increasing food prices have impacted the cost of providing the service. Although there was a slight cash reserve for the program, without an increase in donations, the program couldn’t continue past the current school year.
The Pennsylvania Chow program was launched in 2005 by Bill and Sarah Ransom as members of the Sayre Presbyterian Church. When all three Valley Presbyterian Churches merged, the Pennsylvania Chow program moved to the Waverly location. When an addition was added to the church, space was created in the basement for food pantries for both Chow programs – Pennsylvania Chow and Waverly Chow.
Last school year, 44 households received assistance from Pennsylvania Chow for Children which helped feed 174 individuals. Currently, the Pennsylvania Chow program is supporting 39 households, feeding 165 individuals.
Epiphany Church has long supported the Pennsylvania Chow Program, supplying food storage, volunteers, funds and canned food donations for over ten years. This year, Epiphany continued its tradition of support by partnering with Valley United Presbyterian Church to help sustain the program with this joint appeal.
Those who would like to support the program can make checks payable to Pennsylvania Chow for Children and send to Valley United Presbyterian Church; 459 Park Avenue, Waverly, N.Y. 14892. The church maintains a separate account for all Chow donations and donations are tax-deductible.
Valley United Presbyterian Church was founded in January 2014 as a merger of the three historic community Penn-York Valley Presbyterian churches that had been in existence since the 1800s. Valley United Presbyterian Church is home to all who seek to grow in God’s love and demonstrate respect and appreciation for others and our differences. For more information, visit our website at valleypresby.org.
