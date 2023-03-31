HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Commission for Women honored Pennsylvania’s female veterans in celebration of Women’s History Month. The Commission recognized 22 women from across the Commonwealth representing every branch of the armed services for their brave service and selfless contributions to Pennsylvania and the nation.

“Pennsylvania’s veterans deserve our greatest thanks and respect for their service,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Today, we celebrate the leadership and accomplishments of women across Pennsylvania who served our Commonwealth and our nation with distinction. I’m proud to celebrate Pennsylvania’s female veterans – and I vow that as Governor, I will always have our veterans’ backs.”