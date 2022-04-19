Pennsylvania has seen its first positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in domestic poultry.
The virus was found in a flock of commercial layer chickens on a Lancaster County poultry farm, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced on Saturday.
Positive samples were taken from a flock in East Donegal Township and tested at the Pennsylvania Veterinary Laboratory. The National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa confirmed the findings. A quarantine of the farm and all commercial poultry facilities within a 10 kilometer radius of it has been implemented.
The virus is highly infectious to domestic birds and can even be fatal to them. Domestic birds prone to the virus includes chickens, ducks, geese, quail, pheasants, guinea fowl and turkeys.
For humans, there is no risk, while poultry and eggs are safe to eat if cooked properly. There is no immediate public health concern and no human cases have been detected in the U.S., according to the CDC.
The virus is currently being spread by infected wild birds. In Pennsylvania, a bald eagle in Chester County and four ducks in Venango County were confirmed to be infected in March.
This is the first HPAI confirmed case in Pennsylvania in commercial poultry since 1983 to 1984. Infected birds in commercial and backyard poultry flocks had been confirmed in 27 states so far. USDA officials held bi-monthly meetings in February when infections were detected in migrating wild birds.
“Protecting Pennsylvania’s $7.1 billion poultry industry is a year-round top priority,” said Pa. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “We have strict biosecurity protocols in place both for Pennsylvania farms and for poultry products shipped in and out of the state. We have had $2 million budgeted and set aside since 2016 to respond to avian influenza, in addition to equipment, supplies, laboratories and highly trained experts who have been on high alert and are supporting our poultry farmers.”
People should clean their vehicles and shoes when visiting farms since they can spread the virus, Redding stated. He advised people to stay away from poultry barns unless absolutely necessary.
A state and federal interagency task force has been created to implement a response plan that includes education and public outreach. It will also reduce risk factors with strict biosecurity measures such as surveillance, testing and management.
The task force includes the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the departments of Agriculture, Health, General Services and Environmental Protection, the State Police, the Game Commission, the Air National Guard and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s Veterinary Services and Wildlife Services.
HPAI is spread by direct contact between healthy birds and bodily waste from infected birds, and can lead to sudden death without clinical signs. Symptoms include lack of energy or appetite, decreased egg production, soft-shelled or misshapen eggs and swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks. Other symptoms include purple discoloration of the wattles, combs, and legs or nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing, lack of coordination and diarrhea.
The USDA is currently trying to reduce the virus through its Defend the Flock education program. The initiative offers “free tools and resources to help everyone who works with or handles poultry follow proper biosecurity practices,” according to the USDA’s website. More information about the program, as well as a complete list of confirmed U.S. domestic poultry infections can be found at www.aphis.usda.gov.
Anyone who suspects HPAI in their poultry can call the Pennsylvania Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services at 717-772-2852, option 1. The service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Sick or dead wild birds should be reported to the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 610-926-3136 or pgc-wildlifehealth@pa.gov. For more information about avian influenza, visit agriculture.pa.gov.
