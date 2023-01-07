Pennsylvania has a generational divide in poverty. While its child poverty rate has dropped in almost two dozen counties in recent years, its elderly poverty rate has risen in almost a dozen counties.

The data, coming from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey 5-year estimates, show a national trend of declining child poverty rates, from 21% in 2012-16 to 17% in 2017-21. Though good news, the child poverty rate remains higher than the overall poverty rate of 12.6%.

Anthony Hennen is a reporter for The Center Square. Previously, he worked for Philadelphia Weekly and the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal. He is managing editor of Expatalachians, a journalism project focused on the Appalachian region.