HARRISBURG – The Shapiro Administration announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will be conducting independent water sampling to closely monitor water contamination risks related to the East Palestine train derailment. On Tuesday, Feb. 21, DEP began proactive outreach to residents and testing of wells within the two-mile radius and in only four days, DEP has successfully collected samples from nearly every private drinking water well within one mile of the Norfolk Southern derailment site.

DEP has completed collecting samples from 13 of the 16 known residential wells within a mile radius of the derailment site and is working to schedule testing of wells between one mile and two miles next week. Results from the first round of testing are expected soon.