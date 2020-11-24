The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 52 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County from Saturday to Monday, bringing the county to 1,509 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
There has been a total of 30 COVID-19 related deaths in Bradford County, and the latest increase was reported to the department on Friday. Twenty-one of those deaths have been represented by nursing home and personal care facility residents.
According to the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard update released Monday, 63 counties in Pennsylvania were at the substantial level of transmission, with 59 of them having been at that level for two weeks.
The dashboard update also showed Bradford County once again with the eighth-highest percent-positivity of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, according to state officials.
“In the past week, the number of COVID-19-attributable deaths has quadrupled, and the average daily case count is seven times higher than it was two months ago,” the dashboard’s update read.
As of Monday, the DOH reported 9,870 deaths connected to the virus statewide since the start of the pandemic. There were 41 new deaths reported to the department on Saturday and 28 on Sunday.
Monday’s update from the DOH reported that there had been 314,401 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state since March.
In Monday’s live update from the DOH, Gov. Wolf said that it’s important for Pennsylvanians to keep in mind that the COVID-19 numbers represent real people.
“The numbers show that people are getting sick at a faster rate than what we have seen before,” Gov. Wolf said, “We’re advising that all Pennsylvanians ought to stay home and keep the mitigation efforts seriously.”
Dr. Rachel Levine, secretary of health, issued the following additional “safeguards” during the live update to help control the surge of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania during this holiday season:
Targeted protections for businesses and gatherings, advising families to stay home for Thanksgiving
A commitment to schools to protect students and staff
Steps to protect the state’s hospital capacity to treat all ill patients
Empowering local governments to take action to protect their own communities
A new enforcement plan that includes liability protection for businesses enforcing the new strengthened masking order
Dr. Levine also issued a one-night alcohol suspension that will prohibit the sale of alcohol at all restaurants and bars starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday to 8 a.m. on Thursday.
She added that indoor dining remains at 25% capacity. “Unless an establishment has been self-certified that they have been following the COVID guidelines and then it’s 50%,” according to Levine.
Retail establishments may open to 75% capacity and recreational facilities like gyms and salons may still only be open to 50%.
All the above safeguards were effective as of Thursday by Levine and the DOH.
Along with capacity restrictions, large and small gatherings are now discouraged by the DOH and the CDC.
Levine said that large gatherings and events with more than 500 people indoors are prohibited at this time, as well as outdoor events with more than 2,500 people.
“I have also issued an advisory to Pennsylvanians to avoid leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary,” Levine said, “The stay-at-home advisory is not a shutdown order.”
Levine and Gov. Wolf stressed the importance of keeping the number of COVID-19 cases as low as possible during the winter months to make sure hospitals have enough space for all sick patients, not just those with COVID-19.
Levine noted last week that modeling available from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington projects that Pennsylvania will run out of intensive care beds in December, according to the dashboard.
“If our healthcare system is compromised, it’s not only COVID-19 patients who will suffer,” Gov. Wolf said, “If we run out of hospital beds, or if hospital staff are overworked to the breaking point, care will suffer for every patient — including those who need emergency care for illnesses, accidents, or chronic conditions unrelated to COVID-19.”
The CDC guidelines strongly urge Pennsylvanians to stay home and celebrate Thanksgiving and the upcoming holidays with the people in their households only.
“I know this year has been hard, it’s been frustrating, and everyone just wants to celebrate something after all of the hardship and fatigue,” Gov. Wolf said, “The point is, we’re all safer at home.”
With businesses being allowed to remain open Thanksgiving weekend, the new restrictions were met with criticism early on.
“While Pennsylvanians prepare to go Black Friday shopping at big box retailers unrestricted by new orders from Gov. Wolf, bars and restaurants are going to be left to languish under more onerous limitations on their ability to do business during what should be a robust holiday season,” House Republican Caucus Spokesperson Jason Gottesman said, following Monday’s update, “Pennsylvanians are currently policing their own activity during the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases. What they do not need during this unprecedented holiday season is the heavy hand of government forcing them to do that which they have been doing on their own accord for months.”
As previously reported, Pennsylvanians are required to wear face masks/coverings whenever leaving home. COVID-19 has been shown to spread easily in the air and contagious carriers can be asymptomatic, according to the dashboard.
