HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Director of Outdoor Recreation recently held a webinar to discuss opportunities for the growing the Commonwealth’s outdoor recreation workforce and strengthening economic opportunities for Pennsylvania residents.

“A skilled and competitive workforce is the backbone of Pennsylvania’s $14 billion outdoor industry,” Pennsylvania Director of Outdoor Recreation Nathan Reigner said. “We talked with 10 Pennsylvanians about how their highly diversified work transforms outdoor recreation into a powerful, and pleasant, force for community and economic development. Their work in our great outdoors creates one of the most valuable assets we have to retain our youth and attract new residents to Pennsylvania.”