Evidence of learning setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic era for Pennsylvania students is reflected in Monday’s release of the state assessment scores.

In both reading and math, respective students in grades 3-8 had fewer proficient and above scores, were marginal in relation to mastering the basics, and had increases – some significantly so – for percentage of students below the basic level.

