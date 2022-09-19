Pennsylvania expands election funds and audits

Lehigh County workers count ballots as vote counting in the general election continues Nov. 5, 2020, in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

 AP photo/Mary Altaffer

As Pennsylvania gears up for a November election less than eight weeks away, county boards of elections are getting more funds and the Department of State will require more audits to ensure public confidence in results.

Changes that could speed up the voting process and counting of ballots, however, do not appear to be on the table for this year.

Anthony Hennen is a reporter for The Center Square. Previously, he worked for Philadelphia Weekly and the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal. He is managing editor of Expatalachians, a journalism project focused on the Appalachian region.